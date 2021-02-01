UrduPoint.com
PM Approves Solarization Of Tubewells To Facilitate Balochi Farmers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:26 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Power Division and the provincial government to prepare a comprehensive plan for the execution of solarization project within the given timeline.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved solarization of tubewells located in Balochistan province to facilitate the farmers and growers.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister directed the Power Division and the provincial government to prepare a comprehensive plan for the execution of solarization project within the given timelines.

The project will not only ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers but also help address the issue of losses in the power sector.

The Prime Minister noted that the people of Balochistan and the entire country are bearing the brunt of the losses in the power sector. He directed to address the matter on priority basis.

Imran Khan said effective and appropriate use of subsidy is the foremost priority of the government.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

