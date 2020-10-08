PM approves three Special Economic zones in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad

(@fidahassanain)

Imran Khan says all these three Special Economic Zones will contribute in the progress and development of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan approved establishment of three Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad.

The Prime Minister took this decision while chairinig a meeting in Islamabad to boost investment and economic activities in the country.

The Special Economic Zones which have been approved by the PM are Special Economic Zone Sindh, China-Pakistan Special Economic Zone in Raiwind and National Science and Technology Park in Islamabad.

The PM directed to provide utilities, infrastructure and other facilities to the SEZs on priority basis.

On Sept 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would play an important role in progress and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

“Completion of this project will promote ease of doing business in the country and will facilitate the local and foreign investors,” the PM had said.

“Rashakai SEZ will help boost industrialization and create job opportunities in the country,” he had further said.

It may be mentioned here that 20 more Special Economic zones would be established in the country to boost up the national economy.