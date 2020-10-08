UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Approves Three Special Economic Zones In Sindh, Punjab And Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:25 PM

PM approves three Special Economic zones in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad

Imran Khan says all these three Special Economic Zones will contribute in the progress and development of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan approved establishment of three Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad.

The Prime Minister took this decision while chairinig a meeting in Islamabad to boost investment and economic activities in the country.

The Special Economic Zones which have been approved by the PM are Special Economic Zone Sindh, China-Pakistan Special Economic Zone in Raiwind and National Science and Technology Park in Islamabad.

The PM directed to provide utilities, infrastructure and other facilities to the SEZs on priority basis.

On Sept 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would play an important role in progress and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

“Completion of this project will promote ease of doing business in the country and will facilitate the local and foreign investors,” the PM had said.

“Rashakai SEZ will help boost industrialization and create job opportunities in the country,” he had further said.

It may be mentioned here that 20 more Special Economic zones would be established in the country to boost up the national economy.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Islamabad Raiwind Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Punjab Job Progress May

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports nine deaths due to Covid-19 durin ..

28 minutes ago

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to Attend Globsec ..

8 minutes ago

At Least 8 Killed, Neighborhood Flattened in Gas E ..

8 minutes ago

Armenian President Fires Head of National Security ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Thanks the ISF for its Suppo ..

29 minutes ago

No Final Decision Made Yet on Russian COVID-19 Vac ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.