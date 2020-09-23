PM approves up-gradation of Karachi-Quetta-Chaman road: Asim Bajwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved in principle to upgrade Karachi-Quetta-Chaman road to expressway, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved in principle to upgrade Karachi-Quetta-Chaman road to expressway, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Wednesday.

Asim Bajwa, who is also Chairman of the CPEC Authority, said in a tweet the 790 kilometers long road passes through the most neglected areas where accidents ratio was the highest due to its poor condition.

He informed that the National Highway Authority (NHA) had also posted an advertisement for hiring consultant for feasibility study.

The expressway would be built on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis under Public Private Partnership modality.