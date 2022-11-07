UrduPoint.com

PM, Arab League Secy Gen Agree On Cooperation Against Climate Change Disasters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) , Nov 7 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Secretary-General of the Arab League met here on the sidelines of COP-27 High-Level Segments and agreed on strong cooperation to prevent the devastating effects of climate change.

The prime Minister and the Secretary-General of the Arab League also discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interest, the PM Office said.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the Arab League Charter and Secretary General's determination to achieve its goals.

