PM, Arbab Ghulam Rahim discuss overall political situation in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Chief Minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Overall political situation and problems in Sindh, particularly the basic health and education facilities in interior Sindh and Tharparkar as well as the law and order situation were discussed in the meeting.