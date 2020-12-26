PM, Army Chief will visit Saudi Arabia next month

(@fidahassanain)

A local TV has reported that the kingdom has made it clear to Pakistan that no one is favorite in their eyes and they are eager for strengthening working relationship with the incumbent PTI government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Saudi Arabia in coming days, a local tv claimed on Saturday.

Renowned journalists Sabir Shakir and Chaudhary Ghulam Hussain made this claim during a TV program.

‘A good news is expected in the first month of new year,” said Sabir Shakir with Chaudhary Ghulam Hussain.

“The message from the kingdom has received that we don’t have any favorite,” they further said. They said that the Kingdom conveyed to the incumbent government that there was no favorite in their eyes and there should be no impression even in this regard.

“The Saudi government is always read to work together,” they quoted the sources as saying in their TV program. They said that the Kingdom also said that they were ready for working relationship and their relations change with the time.

Both the journalists also said that the Saudi government also cleared its position regarding its relations with PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“Saudis are not there behind Nawaz Sharif,” they further claimed.

The Pakistani leadership would make important tours next years despite tough restrictions due to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa both would go on important visits next years, said Chaudhary Ghulam Hussain.

“The next that is expected in the first month of the next year will be in the larger interest of the country’s economy,” said Hussain.

Both sides, he explained, would deliberate on different things. “So be contended,” he suggested.