PM Arrives After Completing US Visit

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

PM arrives after completing US visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on Wednesday night after the conclusion of a successful visit to the United States of America where he held wide ranging talks with President Donald Trump, aimed at resetting and strengthening bilateral relations.

On the invitation of the US president, the prime minister visited the US on July 21-23.

It was the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan and President Trump had wide-ranging interaction at the White House covering bilateral and regional matters.

The prime minister also held meetings with the prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister outlined his vision of "Naya Pakistan" and underscored the importance Pakistan attached to a broader and multi-faceted relationship with the United States.

In the regional context, the prime minister underscored Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

He highlighted Pakistan's policy of "peaceful neighbourhood" aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and promoting the vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia and beyond.

The prime minister also addressed a huge gathering of Pakistani diaspora in the Capital One Arena.

While enroute to Pakistan, the prime minister also made a brief stopover at Doha, Qatar where he discussed with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani different issues to further cement the bilateral ties.



