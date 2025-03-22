Open Menu

PM Arrives After Concluding Visit To KSA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived here after completing his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Earlier, at the Jeddah Airport, Governor Makkah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi bade the prime minister farewell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

