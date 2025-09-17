Open Menu

PM Arrives At Al-Yamamah Palace To Meet Crown Prince

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM

PM arrives at Al-Yamamah Palace to meet Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh to meet with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Palace, the prime minister was received with Saudi royal protocol and welcomed by horse-mounted guards, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

At the Royal Palace, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received the prime minister. A guard of honor was presented to the prime minister by the contingents of the Saudi Armed Forces.

According to the press release received here, a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has commenced.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Chief of Army Staff), Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik and PM’s Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi were also attending the meeting.

