PM Arrives At Al-Yamamah Palace To Meet Crown Prince
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh to meet with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.
Upon his arrival at the Royal Palace, the prime minister was received with Saudi royal protocol and welcomed by horse-mounted guards, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
At the Royal Palace, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received the prime minister. A guard of honor was presented to the prime minister by the contingents of the Saudi Armed Forces.
According to the press release received here, a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has commenced.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Chief of Army Staff), Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik and PM’s Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi were also attending the meeting.
Recent Stories
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education minister inaugurates emerging Tech Lab in IMC for Girls8 seconds ago
-
PM arrives at Al-Yamamah Palace to meet Crown Prince11 seconds ago
-
Encounter between CCD team and robbers ends in one fatality15 seconds ago
-
Court sentences two men to life imprisonment in rape case16 seconds ago
-
Ombudsman’s advisor reviews progress on pending cases in provincial departments10 minutes ago
-
World Patient Safety Day marked at LGH with seminar on quality care20 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide visits 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project20 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Electric vehicle, motorcycle factory in Xuzhou20 minutes ago
-
UNICEF country representative calls on KP CS20 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews HESCO discriminatory load-shedding; calls for reforms in HESCO, SEPCO20 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Pakistan House in Beijing20 minutes ago
-
President departs to Urumqi30 minutes ago