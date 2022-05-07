PM arrives at Shangla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here Saturday afternoon to address a mammoth public gathering at Bisham.

The people of Shangla and PMLN workers expressed great joys and jubilation after seeing their leader who started his mass contact movement in Khyber Pakthunkhwa from Shangla district.

The venue was beautifully decorated with PMLN flags, welcomed banners and portraits of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and others leaders of the party. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present.

PMLN flags are being hoisted on buildings, houses and buildings in Shangla, Karakuram Highway and roads leading to the venue.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbassi and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam and others senior leaders of PMLN in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Engr Amir Muqam and others PMLN leaders of Shangla welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.