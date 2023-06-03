ANKARA, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Saturday night on his two-day official visit to Turkiye to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

High officials from the Turkish foreign ministry and Pakistan's Mission in Türkiye received the prime minister upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport.

During the visit, the prime minister will also interact with Turkish investors as well as the business community.