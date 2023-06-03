UrduPoint.com

PM Arrives In Ankara For President Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

PM arrives in Ankara for President Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

ANKARA, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Saturday night on his two-day official visit to Turkiye to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

High officials from the Turkish foreign ministry and Pakistan's Mission in Türkiye received the prime minister upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport.

During the visit, the prime minister will also interact with Turkish investors as well as the business community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Visit Tayyip Erdogan From Airport

Recent Stories

EDB enhances partnership with ADDEDâ€™s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDEDâ€™s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

2 hours ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise â€˜Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of â€˜Friends of ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.