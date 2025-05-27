Open Menu

PM Arrives In Azerbaijan To Attend Trilateral Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 08:39 PM

PM arrives in Azerbaijan to attend Trilateral Summit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in the city of Lachin, Azerbaijan to participate in Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in the city of Lachin, Azerbaijan to participate in Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit.

At Lachin airport, the prime minister was received by the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and other diplomatic staff, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will participate in Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit.

The prime minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Recent Stories

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social med ..

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video  

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed with ..

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility

25 minutes ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; powe ..

Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported

28 minutes ago
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global m ..

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

33 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

41 minutes ago
 New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

5 minutes ago
 Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one ..

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..

56 minutes ago
 ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during W ..

ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-G ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan