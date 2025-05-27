PM Arrives In Azerbaijan To Attend Trilateral Summit
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 08:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in the city of Lachin, Azerbaijan to participate in Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit.
At Lachin airport, the prime minister was received by the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and other diplomatic staff, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will participate in Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit.
The prime minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
