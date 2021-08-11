PM arrives in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister, Imran Khan has arrived in Bahawalpur on a one day visit where he will inaugurate development projects and address Kisaan Convention.

He was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister, Punjab, Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for Housing, Tariq Bashir Cheema, parliamentarians and officials at Bahawalpur Airport.

He left the airport by helicopter for Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB). He will address Kisaan Convention at IUB besides distributing Kisaan Cards to farmer community. Kisaan Cards will provide agricultural subsidy directly to farmers.

Primer Minister Khan will also inaugurate several development projects here including connecting Bahawalpur to CPEC.

He will plant a tree at National Park Lalsuhanra and hold a meeting with local parliamentarians and leaders and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).