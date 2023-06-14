UrduPoint.com

PM Arrives In Baku On Two-day Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 11:39 PM

PM arrives in Baku on two-day official visit

At the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):At the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was warmly welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

It is the maiden visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan after assuming his office.

On Thursday (tomorrow), the prime minister will visit the tomb of Heydar Aliyev, a national leader of Azerbaijan and lay a wreath. He will also pay a visit to the martyrs monument.

The prime minister will meet President Ilham Aliyev and both the leaders will later talk to the media.

A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the prime minister to discuss the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Visit Azerbaijan Media

Recent Stories

More than 20,000 promotions made from constable to ..

More than 20,000 promotions made from constable to DSP rank in 4 and half months ..

3 minutes ago
 US State Department Says 'Rumors' of Talks on Iran ..

US State Department Says 'Rumors' of Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal 'False and Misle ..

3 minutes ago
 Legislators review federal budget 2023-24

Legislators review federal budget 2023-24

3 minutes ago
 Air Raid Alert Sounds Across All of Ukraine

Air Raid Alert Sounds Across All of Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Most EU States Oppose Giving Commission Right to P ..

Most EU States Oppose Giving Commission Right to Place Priority Defense Orders - ..

3 minutes ago
 Fed Skips Rate Hike in June After 10 Previous Incr ..

Fed Skips Rate Hike in June After 10 Previous Increases, Says Could Hike Again

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.