PM Arrives In Beijing After Attending SCO Summit
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 11:32 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday arrived here from Tianjin by bullet train after attending the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025)
The Prime Minister was received by Ms. Wang Hong, Member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress at the South Railway Station in Beijing.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi were also accompanying the Prime Minister.
During his stay in Beijing, the Prime Minister will attend the 80th anniversary celebration of the World War Against Fascism.
He is expected to meet with China's President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other world leaders. In addition, he will also address the China-Pakistan business to Business Conference.
