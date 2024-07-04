PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus summits in Astana, Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus summits in Astana, Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the summits, the prime minister interacted with world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus.