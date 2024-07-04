Open Menu

PM Arrives In Islamabad After Attending SCO, SCO Plus Summits In Astana

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 11:52 PM

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus summits in Astana, Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus summits in Astana, Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the summits, the prime minister interacted with world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Russia Astana Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Tayyip Erdogan Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, r ..

DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning

18 minutes ago
 77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quet ..

77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC

18 minutes ago
 All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year per ..

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari

20 minutes ago
 Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing a ..

Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab

20 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for ..

Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik

20 minutes ago
 CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during M ..

CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram

20 minutes ago
Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen t ..

Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promo ..

20 minutes ago
 PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth edu ..

PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global s ..

20 minutes ago
 EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite t ..

EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs

20 minutes ago
 Anti-deforestation rule leaves EU farmers worried ..

Anti-deforestation rule leaves EU farmers worried about feeding livestock

17 minutes ago
 Putin says Taliban 'our allies' in fighting terror ..

Putin says Taliban 'our allies' in fighting terrorism

17 minutes ago
 Sardar Saleem Haider visits Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) i ..

Sardar Saleem Haider visits Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madinah

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan