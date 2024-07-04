PM Arrives In Islamabad After Attending SCO, SCO Plus Summits In Astana
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus summits in Astana, Kazakhstan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus summits in Astana, Kazakhstan.
On the sidelines of the summits, the prime minister interacted with world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus.
Recent Stories
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik
CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram
Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promo ..
PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global s ..
EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs
Anti-deforestation rule leaves EU farmers worried about feeding livestock
Putin says Taliban 'our allies' in fighting terrorism
Sardar Saleem Haider visits Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madinah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning18 minutes ago
-
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC18 minutes ago
-
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari20 minutes ago
-
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab20 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik20 minutes ago
-
CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promote regional, global ..20 minutes ago
-
PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global scenario20 minutes ago
-
Sardar Saleem Haider visits Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madinah17 minutes ago
-
One killed, two fainted in sewerage line17 minutes ago
-
Sindh Energy Minister inspects solar systems in hospitals17 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements1 hour ago