PM Arrives In Islamabad After Completing UAE Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:27 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Tuesday after completing his two-day visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE)

During his visit, the prime minister participated in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai. Besides he also held bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership and the heads of state and government from the participating countries.

