PM Arrives In Islamabad After Concluding His Visit To China

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived here on Friday after concluding his five-day visit to China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived here on Friday after concluding his five-day visit to China.

During the visit, the prime minister addressed the Third Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing. On the sidelines of the Forum, he also met with the leaders of different countries, including Russia, Kenya and Sri Lanka.

He also held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang as well as the senior leadership of the Communist Party of China and discussed the ways forward to deepen bilateral relations.

Heads of various Chinese companies also called on the prime minister wherein the two sides explored opportunities to strengthen trade and investment cooperation.

On last leg of the visit, the prime minister visited Urumqi and met Member of Politburo of CPC's Central Committee Ma Xingrui, besides addressing the students at Xinjiang University.

During the visit, the two sides signed 20 agreements and memorandums of understanding, covering cooperation on the BRI, infrastructure, mining, industry, green and low-carbon development, health, space cooperation, digital, development cooperation and export of agricultural products to China.

