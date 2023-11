PM arrives in Islamabad after concluding two-day visit to Uzbekistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday arrived here after completing his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan

During his visit, the prime minister attended the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and held bilateral meetings with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.