PM Arrives In Kabul On Day-long Visit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:24 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on a day-long official visit

KABUL, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on a day-long official visit.

Afghan Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghanistan's Special Representative for Pakistan Umer Daudzai received the prime minister on his arrival at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The Prime Minister's entourage included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PM's Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials.

On the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, this is Prime Minister Imran Khan's first visit to Afghanistan since he assumed office in 2018.

The programme in Kabul includes tete-e-tete with President Ghani, delegation-level talks, and joint press stake-out.

The focus of the talks between two leaders will be strengthening of bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process and regional economic development.

The Prime Minister's visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

