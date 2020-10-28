UrduPoint.com
PM Arrives In Lahore For One-day Official Visit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:21 PM

PM arrives in Lahore for one-day official visit

The PM will chair important meetings on development projects and will take part as a chief guest at Doctors’ convention.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore for one-day official visit, the sources said.

They said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would call all on the Prime Minister.

PM Imran Khan, they said, would also chair meetings about progress in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project, issuance of health cards and local government system in Punjab.

The PM would also take part as a chief guest at Doctors’ convention.

