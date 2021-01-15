PM Arrives In Lahore On Day-long Official Tour
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:24 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair important meetings besides inauguration of dualization of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road under public private partnership.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on day-long official tour on Friday (today).
The PM will chair important meetings and will discuss political and economic situation of the country.
(More to Come)