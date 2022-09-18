UrduPoint.com

PM Arrives In London To Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 12:10 AM

PM arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday arrived here to attend state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II.

David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan at the airport.

At the invitation of the British government, the prime minister, during his visit to UK, would represent Pakistan at the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

After the stay in the United Kingdom, the prime minister will leave for the United States to participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

According to BBC, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth will take place at 11:00 BST on Monday, 19 September. It will be held at Westminster Abbey in London, the historic church where Britain's kings and queens are crowned.

The ceremony is expected to draw to a close just before noon, when the Last Post - a short bugle call - will be played. A two-minute national silence will follow.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Visit London United Kingdom United States September Church Post Government Airport

Recent Stories

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

12 minutes ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

12 minutes ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

33 minutes ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

33 minutes ago
 Biden Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funera ..

Biden Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

59 minutes ago
 Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian ..

Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian Imambargah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.