PM Arrives In Madina
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MADINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday arrived in Madina Munawara.
On arrival in Madina Munawara, Governor Madina Prince Salman bin Sultan al-Saud received the prime minister at the airport.
He will pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and offer prayers and Nawafil in Masjid-e-Nabwi.
He will offer special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
