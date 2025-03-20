Open Menu

PM Arrives In Madina

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 07:40 PM

PM arrives in Madina

MADINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday arrived in Madina Munawara.

On arrival in Madina Munawara, Governor Madina Prince Salman bin Sultan al-Saud received the prime minister at the airport.

He will pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and offer prayers and Nawafil in Masjid-e-Nabwi.

He will offer special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

