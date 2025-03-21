Open Menu

PM Arrives In Makkah

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PM arrives in Makkah

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Makkah Mukarmah on Friday. Tonight, he will perform Umrah.

The prime minister is on a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

