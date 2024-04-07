PM Arrives In Makkah For Umrah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM
MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday arrived in Makkah Mukarmah for offering Umrah.
At the Makkah railway station, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malkiy and high level officials received the prime minister.
