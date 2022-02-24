PM arrives in Moscow on his two-day official visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Igor Morgulov received the Prime Minister at the airport.

MOSCOW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Moscow on his two days official visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Igor Morgulov received the Prime Minister at the airport.

At his arrival, Guard of Honor was also presented to the Prime Minister.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, and Hammad Azhar as well as Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani are accompanying the Prime Minister.

The bilateral summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the highlight of the visit.

Besides, the Prime Minister will visit the biggest mosque of Russia and Islamic Centre in Moscow.

Important leadership of Russia, including Deputy Prime Minister, investors, and businessmen will also meet Imran Khan.

During his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan will exchange views on international and regional issues. They will also discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector. Matters pertaining to Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan will also be come under discussion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit will strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister, who is vising Russia after two decades.