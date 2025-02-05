PM Arrives In Muzaffarabad
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on one-day visit.
The prime minister will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and would hold meetings with the Kashmiri leaders, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Upon arrival at the AJK Legislative Assembly, the prime minister received a guard of honour.
Federal Ministers Engineer Amir Muqam, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir Hussain and Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.
Recent Stories
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad7 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri’s struggle for right to self-determination remains alive despite suppression attempts; Se ..7 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiri people’s rights7 minutes ago
-
India using all possible means to suppress Kashmiris: Minister7 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi leads Kashmir Solidarity Rally7 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Abdul Mateen honors Kashmiris' unrelenting pursuit of freedom & self-determination7 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests two human smugglers17 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day is being celebrated in Chiniot, Bhawana, Lalian17 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz pays homage to Kashmiri people27 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan47 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed to remind international community its responsibilities: Amir Muqam57 minutes ago
-
Masarrat Butt, others express gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Kashmir cause57 minutes ago