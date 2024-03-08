PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister will meet and interact with the rain and snowfall affected people of the area.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Muzaffarabad on a day-long visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq accorded a warm welcome to him at the helipad

The Prime Minister will also distribute relief cheques among the affectees.