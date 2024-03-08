PM Arrives In Muzaffarabad On Day-long Visit To AJK
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2024 | 11:04 AM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Muzaffarabad on a day-long visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq accorded a warm welcome to him at the helipad
During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet and interact with the rain and snowfall affected people of the area.
The Prime Minister will also distribute relief cheques among the affectees.
