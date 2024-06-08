PM Arrives In Pakistan After Wrapping Up His Visit To China
Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 09:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Pakistan after concluding his five-day official visit to People’s Republic of China.
The prime minister had undertaken the visit at the invitation of Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, a press release said.
During his visit, the prime minister accompanied by his high-level delegation, held meetings with the Chinese leadership, authorities; and business and investor companies.
