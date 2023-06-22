UrduPoint.com

PM Arrives In Paris To Attend New Global Financing Pact Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 03:11 AM

PM arrives in Paris to attend New Global Financing Pact Summit

PARIS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) , Jun 21 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on an official visit to attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit, on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

As the prime minister landed at the Paris Airport along with his delegation, he was warmly received by Pakistan's ambassador in France and diplomatic officials, besides senior French government authorities.

Federal ministers Sherry Rehman, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi are part of the prime minister's entourage.

During the visit, the prime minister will attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit being hosted by France and participated by heads of state and delegates from over 50 countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will also join the world leaders at the dinner reception hosted by the French president for the participating dignitaries.

During the visit, the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with different heads of state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Sherry Rehman Sardar Ayaz Sadiq France Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Paris From Government Airport

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

3 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

3 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.