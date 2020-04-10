PM arrives in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister, Imran Khan on Friday visited Peshawar where he would be briefed about KP Government safety and relief measures for people and overall situation in the wake of Coronavirus cases.

The Prime Minister would visit to Hayatabad Medical Complex and would review arrangements and treatment measures for Coronavirus patients.

Under Prime Minister Ehsas Emergency Cash Program, the Prime Minister would visit a cash and ration distribution point in Peshawar established under PM Ehsas Program to review the overall situation on ground.