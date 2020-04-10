UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Arrives In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:50 PM

PM arrives in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister, Imran Khan on Friday visited Peshawar where he would be briefed about KP Government safety and relief measures for people and overall situation in the wake of Coronavirus cases.

The Prime Minister would visit to Hayatabad Medical Complex and would review arrangements and treatment measures for Coronavirus patients.

Under Prime Minister Ehsas Emergency Cash Program, the Prime Minister would visit a cash and ration distribution point in Peshawar established under PM Ehsas Program to review the overall situation on ground.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

11 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.