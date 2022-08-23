UrduPoint.com

PM Arrives In Qatar To Meet Leadership; Highlight Pakistan's Investment Potential

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here on a two-day official visit to hold "in-depth consultations" with the leadership and interact with the business community to highlight Pakistan's investment potential.

As the prime minister landed at the Doha Airport, he was warmly received by the Qatar's Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti.

On the invitation of the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, this is the prime minister's first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April 2022. He is accompanied by a delegation including the Federal cabinet members.

According to Foreign Office, the prime minister will hold "in-depth consultations" with the Qatari leadership.

The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

"Leaving for Qatar today at the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The visit will renew the bond of brotherhood & friendship between our two countries," the prime minister wrote earlier on Twitter before his departure.

He said Pakistan wanted to transform historical bilateral relationship into a "more robust strategic relationship."He said that during his interactions with market and business leaders, he would highlight the "exciting investment opportunities" in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

