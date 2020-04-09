UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Arrives In Quetta, Gets Briefing On Coronavirus Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

PM arrives in Quetta, gets briefing on Coronavirus situation

PM Imran Khan is on visit to Quetta when the doctors are on staging sit-in near Chief Minister House against police for charging baton against them.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Quetta on one-day visit to observe the provincial government’s performance to control coronavirus (COVID 19) here on Thursday.

PM also held meeting with Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister jam Kamal Khan during his visit to the provincial capital.

During the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal briefed over coronavirus (COVID 19) situation in the province and the steps taken by his government to control its spread.

He is visiting Quetta at the moment when Young Doctors Association (YDA) is staging protests there for medical and safety equipment.

The doctors took out torch-bearing rally in front of Civil Hospital Quetta and also staged a sit-in near Balohchistan Chief Minister.

The doctors demanded action against the police personnel for charging baton during the protest on Monday. They also demanded personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for health workers who were on the front line against the global pandemic.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Quetta Police Governor Visit Young Amanullah Khan Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

81% of Saudis confident in Kingdom’s ability to ..

13 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 55 new coronavirus cases; total 910

13 minutes ago

ADIO to invest US$100 million in four global AgTec ..

28 minutes ago

Payments started under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Progr ..

13 minutes ago

Slater wants Haider Ali in Pak squad for T20 WC

13 minutes ago

UAE Gets Invitation to Participate in G20 Energy T ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.