PM arrives in Quetta, gets briefing on Coronavirus situation

PM Imran Khan is on visit to Quetta when the doctors are on staging sit-in near Chief Minister House against police for charging baton against them.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Quetta on one-day visit to observe the provincial government’s performance to control coronavirus (COVID 19) here on Thursday.

PM also held meeting with Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister jam Kamal Khan during his visit to the provincial capital.

During the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal briefed over coronavirus (COVID 19) situation in the province and the steps taken by his government to control its spread.

He is visiting Quetta at the moment when Young Doctors Association (YDA) is staging protests there for medical and safety equipment.

The doctors took out torch-bearing rally in front of Civil Hospital Quetta and also staged a sit-in near Balohchistan Chief Minister.

The doctors demanded action against the police personnel for charging baton during the protest on Monday. They also demanded personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for health workers who were on the front line against the global pandemic.