PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit to Quetta and Gwadar.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Gwadar East Bay Expressway and will also take an aerial view of the Gwadar Port.

Later, the Prime Minister will address local notables and fishermen and talk to newsmen after meeting delegation of Chinese companies.

He will attend passing out ceremony of Staff College, Quetta as chief guest.

Earlier, the PM was on three-day official visit to Turkey where he held meetings with Turkish President and addressed Pak-Turk business Forum. The bilateral ties got strengthened by his visit as both sides also decided to make the trade level up from 1 billion Dollars to 5 billion dollars besides many other agreements.