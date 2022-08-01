PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman has briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the relief activities.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Quetta to review relief activities in the flood affected areas of Balochistan.

The Prime Minister will visit a tent village established for the flood affected people in Khusnoob area of Qila Saifullah.

Earlier, the PM took to Twitter and expressed sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives in floods in different parts of the country.