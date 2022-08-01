UrduPoint.com

PM Arrives In Quetta To Review Relief Activities In Flood-hit Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2022 | 11:12 AM

PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

The Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman has briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the relief activities.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Quetta to review relief activities in the flood affected areas of Balochistan.

On his way, the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority briefed the Prime Minister about the relief activities.

The Prime Minister will visit a tent village established for the flood affected people in Khusnoob area of Qila Saifullah.

Earlier, the PM took to Twitter and expressed sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives in floods in different parts of the country.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Flood Twitter Visit Qila Saifullah

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

1 day ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

1 day ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.