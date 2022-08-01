QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the provincial capital of Balochistan on a day-long visit to oversee relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister regarding the relief and rescue activities while onboard the flight to Quetta.

Federal Ministers Sardar Israr Tareen, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Minister of State Muhammad Hashim Notezai, Member of National Assembly Salahuddin Ayubi and Chairman NDMA accompanied the prime minister.

On his arrival at Quetta Airport, the prime minister will be given detailed briefing regarding the ongoing relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister will visit the camps set up at Khushnoob in district Qila Saifullah. He will also talk to media persons on the occasion.

PM Sharif will also visit the flood-affected areas in Chaman and interact with the local people.