RIYADH (Saudi Arabia), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Friday to represent Pakistan at the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the volatile situation in Gaza.

Deputy Governor Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz received the prime minister on his arrival at the King Khalid International Airport.

Pakistan's ambassdor Ahmed Farooq and senior Saudi and Pakistani officials were present on the occasion.

During his three-day official visit, the prime minister will participate in the emergency meeting being held in Riyadh, which will discuss the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

He will also hold sideline meetings with the visiting heads of state and government from other countries.

Saudi Arabia has convened the extraordinary summit of the OIC to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza.