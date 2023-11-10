Open Menu

PM Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Attend OIC's Emergency Meeting On Gaza Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 06:21 PM

PM arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC's emergency meeting on Gaza situation

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Friday to represent Pakistan at the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the volatile situation in Gaza

RIYADH (Saudi Arabia), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Friday to represent Pakistan at the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the volatile situation in Gaza.

Deputy Governor Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz received the prime minister on his arrival at the King Khalid International Airport.

Pakistan's ambassdor Ahmed Farooq and senior Saudi and Pakistani officials were present on the occasion.

During his three-day official visit, the prime minister will participate in the emergency meeting being held in Riyadh, which will discuss the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

He will also hold sideline meetings with the visiting heads of state and government from other countries.

Saudi Arabia has convened the extraordinary summit of the OIC to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Governor Gaza Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia From Government Airport OIC

Recent Stories

Dr. Amjad Saqib stresses commitment to social just ..

Dr. Amjad Saqib stresses commitment to social justice and empowerment

54 seconds ago
 Rupee sheds 14 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 14 Paisa against Dollar

56 seconds ago
 Murtaza Solangi calls for comprehensive discussion ..

Murtaza Solangi calls for comprehensive discussion on current PIA status

59 seconds ago
 Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

3 hours ago
PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

5 hours ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

5 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan