PM arrives in Sukkur to visit flood-hit areas of Qambar Shahdad Kot

SUKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Sukkur to oversee the flood relief activities in the flood-hit areas of Qamber Shahdad Kot.

The prime minister earlier took an aerial view of the inundated areas to assess the damage incurred by the flash floods.

The prime minister will meet the flood victims at the relief camps set up to accommodate a large number of displaced people.