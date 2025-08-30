PM Arrives In Tianjin To Attend SCO Summit
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Saturday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War in Beijing and other official engagements.
The Pakistani delegation accompanying the Prime Minister included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and senior government officials.
Sun Meijun, Minister and Secretary of the CPC Committee of the General Administration of Customs of China and Yu Yunlin, Chairman and Party Secretary of the Standing Committee of the Tianjin Municipal People's Congress, China's ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zedong and Pakistan's ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi received the Prime Minister at Tianjin airport.
The Prime Minister will address the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit to be held from August 31, to September 01, 2025.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will interact with heads of prominent Chinese business entities and will also chair the second Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference to be held in Beijing on September 4 to explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment relations between Pakistan and China.
He will also meet leaders of other countries attending the SCO Summit.
Before his arrival in China, in a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was departing on a historic visit to China.
"Will participate in the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting in Tianjin and attend the 80th anniversary of the victory over Fascism in WWII in Beijing," he said adding, "I look forward to meeting H.E. President Xi Jinping and other world leaders to further build upon our bilateral ties with China, our All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner, as well as with other key countries of the region, enhance regional cooperation, strengthen multilateralism, and advance shared goals for peace and prosperity. "
