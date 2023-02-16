UrduPoint.com

PM Arrives In Turkiye To Express Solidarity With Quake-hit Nation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PM arrives in Turkiye to express solidarity with quake-hit nation

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) , Feb 16 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Turkiye on Thursday to express solidarity with the Turkish people in the wake of massive earthquake.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey Dr Yousaf Junaid and senior officials of the Government of Turkey received the prime minister.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen. Inam Haider accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said, "I am leaving for Turkiye with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and Government of Pakistan." "True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours," he added.

During his two-day stay, the prime minister will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of lives and the widespread damage.

The prime minister will reiterate Pakistan's firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during difficult times and to continue extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

He will also visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkiye, and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed there as well as survivors of the earthquake.

The prime minister spoke to President Erdogan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for the rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that had hit southern Turkiye in the morning on that day.

All available resources have been fully mobilized to help the Turkish people and the prime minister is personally overseeing the relief effort.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy deep fraternal ties. The two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation.

