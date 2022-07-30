PM arrives Jacobabad to review rescue, relief efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived here on a day-long visit to the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures.

After his arrival, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) authorities, chief secretary Balochistan and Lt.

General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister about the rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood affected areas of the province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.