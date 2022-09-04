PM arrives Quetta, gets briefing on restoration of connectivity links

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday arrived here to review work on the rehabilitation of flood-affected road and railway infrastructure.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Khurram Agha gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister during an aerial view of the damaged railway bridge in Bibi Nani and the restoration work on Pinjra bridge which was completely swept away by the floods.