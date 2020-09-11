PM arrives Quetta on a day visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan On Friday arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit where he would chair a meeting on the development projects of Balochistan, reviewing measures of rain-affected areas and provision of relief package to affected people in the province.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Balochistan, provincial ministers and senior officials.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal were also accompanying the Prime Minister.