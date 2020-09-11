UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Arrives Quetta On A Day Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:50 PM

PM arrives Quetta on a day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan On Friday arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit where he would chair a meeting on the development projects of Balochistan, reviewing measures of rain-affected areas and provision of relief package to affected people in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan On Friday arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit where he would chair a meeting on the development projects of Balochistan, reviewing measures of rain-affected areas and provision of relief package to affected people in the province.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Balochistan, provincial ministers and senior officials.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal were also accompanying the Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Asad Umar Governor Visit Amanullah Khan

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar confirms he is in contact with PCB f ..

9 minutes ago

IRSA releases 224,300 cusecs water

1 minute ago

Masks must for students & teachers

1 minute ago

Israeli Army Refuses to Comment on Reports About M ..

1 minute ago

Request for Dr. Maha’s exhumation for post morte ..

25 minutes ago

10 killed in rainwater related accidents

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.