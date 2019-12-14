PM arrives Saudi Arabia on one-day official visit

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday arrived Madina Munawra, Saudi Arabia on his one-day official visit.

MADINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday arrived Madina Munawra, Saudi Arabia on his one-day official visit.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Terminal, Deputy Governor of Madina, Waheeb Al-Sahli and Pakistan Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majeed warmly received him, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood was also included in the delegation.

On the occasion, officials from the Saudi protocol and Pakistan Consulate were also present to welcome the prime minister.

The prime minister would pay respect at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offer nawafil prayers. Afterwards, he would depart to Riyadh for his official engagements.