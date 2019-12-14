UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Arrives Saudi Arabia On One-day Official Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

PM arrives Saudi Arabia on one-day official visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday arrived Madina Munawra, Saudi Arabia on his one-day official visit.

MADINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday arrived Madina Munawra, Saudi Arabia on his one-day official visit.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Terminal, Deputy Governor of Madina, Waheeb Al-Sahli and Pakistan Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majeed warmly received him, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood was also included in the delegation.

On the occasion, officials from the Saudi protocol and Pakistan Consulate were also present to welcome the prime minister.

The prime minister would pay respect at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offer nawafil prayers. Afterwards, he would depart to Riyadh for his official engagements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Jeddah Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Media From

Recent Stories

Seminar, 'Sufi Night' organised to promote peace

2 minutes ago

Vivo V17 becomes top trend on twitter on its launc ..

21 minutes ago

Mainly cold,dry weather likely to persists

2 minutes ago

UAE wins four awards at Gulf Theatre Festival for ..

26 minutes ago

Goggia leads Italian 1-2 in St Moritz super-G, Shi ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO plans $7bn R&D push to build a multiple-acces ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.