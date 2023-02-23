PM, Asif Zardari discuss political situation, public welfare matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the Prime Minister's House.

On his arrival at the PM House, the prime minister received the former president, a PM Office press release said.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation and matters of public welfare.