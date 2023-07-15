PM, Asif Zardari discuss political situation

Former President and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Former President and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail the political situation in the country.