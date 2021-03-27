UrduPoint.com
PM Asked Nadeem Babar To Resign Amid Probe Into Petroleum Crisis: Asad Umar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:33 AM

PM asked Nadeem Babar to resign amid probe into petroleum crisis: Asad Umar

Asad Umar says that Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked him to step down for an effective of the committee probing petroleum crisis that hit the country last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Nadeem Babar to step down to Nadeem Babar, the Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Products, amid investigation into petroleum crisis, Asad Umar said.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that Secretary for Petroleum Division Mian Hayauddin would also be asked to report to the Establishment Division.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference on Firday.

Asad Umar rejected the notions that their removal did not mean that they were involved in any wrongdoing but instead to make the probe committee more effective.

The Committee comprising Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Azam Swati and Shireen Mazari would probe the crisis.

Asad Umar said that they gave these recommendations to Prime Minister Imran khan, adding that they were given go ahead to share our recommendations.

