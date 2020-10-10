UrduPoint.com
PM Asks Banks To Provide Easy Loans To Youths

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 02:06 PM

PM asks banks to provide easy loans to youths

Imran Khan has reiterated commitment to the banks for timely provision of subsidy and assured them to resolve their all problems.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated commitment to ensure timely provision of subsidy to banks to provide easy loans to youth on Saturday.

Imran Khan said the PTI government will also ensure that problems faced by the banks were resolved on priority basis.

He was holding a meetings with Presidents and Heads of different banks regarding provision of easy loans to youth under Kamyab Jawan Entrepreneurship Scheme in Islamabad today (Saturday).

The PM also appreciated full participation and interest of all banks in Kamyab Jawan scheme, saying that after promotion of construction activities in the country, cooperation of banks in providing business opportunities to youth was praiseworthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said government has allocated hundred billion rupees for three years to provide better business opportunities to youth of country.

He said 470,000 applications have been received so far and loans are being provided after verification.

The meeting was also informed that twenty one banks are participating in the scheme. The banks will provide loans of fifteen billion rupees this year.

The meeting decided to set up a high level steering committee under chairmanship of Deputy Governor of State Bank to ensure uninterrupted disbursement of loans and success of the scheme.

A progress report on Kamyab Jawan Entrepreneurship Scheme will regularly be submitted to Prime Minister.

