PM asks CCP to workout rules on stability in commodities' prices

Rime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to bring necessary amendments in existing rules to ensure stability of prices of commodities and end monopoly and exploitation in market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to bring necessary amendments in existing rules to ensure stability of prices of commodities and end monopoly and exploitation in market.

Chairing a high-level meeting to fix the sugarcane support price, the prime minister said promotion of agriculture sector, particularly provision of relief to small farmers, was the top priority of the government.

The prime minister said the government was laying special emphasis on ensuring the side-by-side progress of industrial and agricultural sectors so as to facilitate common man.

Besides fixation of sugarcane prices keeping in view the encouragement of farmers, the prime minister said steps should be taken to ensure stability in price of sugar.

The meeting reviewed the factors involving fixation of official purchase rate of sugarcane, urging provinces to take steps for effective implementation at the levels of ex-mill and retail prices.

It was also decided that the Punjab government would ensure payment of amount to farmers pending with sugar mills and the deputy commissioners would submit a certificate in this regard after verification of payment.

The meeting reviewed the amendment by Punjab government to bind sugar mills to timely pay farmers or face imposition of fine and also proposed audit of the fund to check proper collection as per policy.

The prime minister was also informed about the price fixation of wheat at Rs 1,365 per 40kg and expressed satisfaction over decision of Economic Coordination Committee.

The meeting decided that the Punjab government would announce the decision on the official rate of wheat.

The prime minister directed for formulation of a long-term policy, covering demand and supply, price fixation, cost lowering for farmers and provision of favourable environment and finalizing it on priority-basis.

He called for utilizing technology as a tool to further improve the existing systemin this regard.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Planning Asad Umar, Minister for National food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, PM's Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Spokesman Nadeem Afzal Chan, Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Food Minister Haji Qalander Khan Lodhi and Federal and provincial secretaries.